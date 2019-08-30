|
|
Janice "Joan" Wagner
Indianapolis - 83, passed away August 20, 2019. She was born January 25, 1936 to the late Forrest and Evelyn Mowrer Farley. Joan was a 1954 graduate of Marion High School. She was employed in the accounting department at St. Elizabeth's Home for eleven years and then at the Indiana Historical Society for eight years, retiring in 1998.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel, 5377 E. Washington St.
Joan is survived by her children; Corinne D. Oliver, Denise Hurt (David), and Jamie Dicus; grandsons, Bruce Metzger and Michael Cook; sister, Judy K. Wooden; three great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. www.shirley brothers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019