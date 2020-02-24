Services
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
Hawesville, KY
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
Hawesville, KY
Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Shelbyville, IN
Janie L. Ball

Janie L. Ball Obituary
Janie L. Ball

Indianapolis - Janie L. Ball, 63, passed away February 23, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Tell City, Indiana on July 5, 1956. Preceding her in death was her father, Noah Ball, Jr. and the father that raised her from the age of 20, Jack Garvin; a sister Bonnie Holmes; grandparents, Herman and Pearl Henning and Noah and Georgia Ball, Sr.

Janie was a member of Central Baptist Church in Hawesville, Kentucky. She had earned her Bachelor's Degree in nursing and devoted her life to her career. A traveling nurse, she was working at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis until cancer caused her to leave. Janie received The Daisy Award four times, a nursing award where families nominate a nurse for providing exemplary care for their loved ones that was cared for.

Surviving is her mother, Gladys Garvin; sisters, Linda Starkoski (Jeff Hower), Teressa Hutnick (Jim) and Debra Ball Mills; brothers, Tom Garvin (Denise), Jeff Ball (Michelle), Noah Ball (Sherry), Tony Ball (Jan McDonell), Randall Holmes (Jill) and honorary brother, Adam Gelhausen. Also surviving is her church family and lots of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM CST on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Central Baptist Church, Hawesville, KY. Brother Brian Adkins will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday at Huber Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 PM and Wednesday 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the church. Burial will be at 10:00 AM CST on Thursday at Forest Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
