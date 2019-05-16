Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Janie Sue Perez


Janie Sue Perez
Janie Sue Perez Obituary
Janie Sue Perez

Indianapolis - Janie Sue Perez, 65, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 10, 2019.

Janie is survived by husband, Juan Jose Soto Perez; daughters, Janie Sue Dubbs, Berna Roberts, Janette Perez, Annette Perez Whitten; 5 granddaughters and 2 great-granddaughters; and a sister.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East. A Funeral Mass will take place at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Friday at 11am, with additional visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the funeral in Washington Park East Cemetery.

To view an extended obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 16, 2019
