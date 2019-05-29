|
|
Janis Gustavson
Phoenix - Janis (Jan) Louise Storms Gustavson, former Indianapolis resident was called home to the Lord on May 21, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 66. Jan was born in Indianapolis on February 11, 1953 to Charles Robert Storms (deceased) and Ellavon Storms. She married Steven Thomas Gustavson on February 11, 1978, he survives. She is survived by her daughters, Stacy Elizabeth (Brandon) Wessel, Kristy Marie (Mario) Brown and grandson, Maxwell Brown; siblings Judy Donovan, Pamelia Storms-Barrett, Patricia Evanoff, Robert (Lu Anne) Storms and George Evanoff, and former son-in-law, Lindsey Lopez. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. on May 30, 2019, at Matthews Mortuary, 690 E 56th Street, Brownsburg, Indiana. Private Interment will be at the Brownsburg Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the at Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 29, 2019