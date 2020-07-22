1/1
Janis Liepnieks
Janis Liepnieks

Brownsburg - Janis Liepnieks

84, Brownsburg, passed away on July 22, 2020. He was a member of St. Malachy Church and an engineer for RCA Thompson Consumer Electronics for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife Lidija Liepnieks. Survivors include his daughters Laura (Bob) Sulecki and Benita (Mike) Wheeler; sisters Lidija Rideout, Anna Lubavs, and Valentina Morrison; brother Juris Liepnieks; grandchildren Bobby, Andrew, Owen, and Alex Sulecki, and Sara Wheeler. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Tuesday July 28 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral mass at10am Wed. July 29 at St Malachy Catholic Church, Brownsburg. Contributions may be made to St. Malachy Church or the Latvian Community Center, 1008 W. 64th St., Indianapolis, IN 46260. Guests are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
