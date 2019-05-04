|
|
Janis (John) Vinters
Brownsburg - Janis (John) Vinters, age 76 years old passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
He was a resident for several years at Brownsburg Nursing Home, Hornaday Road, Brownsburg, Indiana. In spite of his many health challenges Janis lived his life with dignity and his family is grateful for the care he received. He is now with God and at peace. Janis was born in Riga, Latvia. His parents were Eduards and Elza (Erkmanis) Vinters. Janis was a member of the Indianapolis Latvian Church. He was blessed by visits throughout the years by Reverend Lazdins who brought comforting words and communion.
Janis also looked forward to receiving cards and gifts from the Latvian Church Senior Group. Enough credit is not given for their efforts and good works.
Janis belonged to a Latvian Fraternity and very seldom missed meetings in Chicago. In his early years he also served in the Army Reserve. He is survived by his devoted wife Frances (Henigman) Vinters, sons, Janis (John) Vinters, Jr. (Jennifer) Eriks Vinters (Jamie) two sisters Aija Brugman (Helmut) and Guna Schnackel (Bill) several nieces and nephews, cousin Edvins Erkmanis (Dzintra) and special friends Carol and Jim Russell.
Janis' education consisted of receiving a degree in microbiology from Purdue University and then attending Butler University in the MBA Program graduating with the highest GPA in the history of that program. He joined the Institute of Food Technologists in 1972 and published his first paper on thermal processing in Food Technology Magazine. Janis worked for Rykoff-Sexton Company (US Foods) as the head of their quality control until his illness. Janis was an avid fisherman spending many weekends in Benton Harbor, Michigan, in search of the elusive "wily" salmon. He was very proud of his Latvian heritage and a memorial service to honor his life will take place at a later date at the Latvian Church.
He is missed.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 4, 2019