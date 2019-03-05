Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jannie Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jannie Elizabeth Rhodes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jannie Elizabeth Rhodes Obituary
Jannie Elizabeth Rhodes

Indianapolis - Jannie Elizabeth Rhodes, 40, passed away on February 24, 2019. On Thursday, March 7, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, Indiana and interment at New Crown Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now