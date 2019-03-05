|
Jannie Elizabeth Rhodes
Indianapolis - Jannie Elizabeth Rhodes, 40, passed away on February 24, 2019. On Thursday, March 7, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, Indiana and interment at New Crown Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019