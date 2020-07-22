1/
Jared Alexander Barker
Jared Alexander Barker

Indianapolis -

Jared Alexander Barker, 23, Indianapolis, passed away July 17, 2020. Visitation is Thursday, July 30, 2020, 4 to 8 p.m., at the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, in St. Barnabas Catholic Church. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to read Jared's complete obituary.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
July 23, 2020
Dear Family:
We, the families of The Compassionate Friends, send you our heartfelt condolences on Jared’s passing.
The Compassionate Friends is an international grief support group for parents, grandparents and siblings who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of a child. Our only mission is to provide comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or daughter, brother or sister, or grandchild, and to help others better assist the grieving family.
We meet monthly on the first Tuesday at the First Baptist Church, 99 W. Main St, Greenwood, IN 46142 and on the third Thursday at the Epworth United Methodist, 6450 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46220.
If and when you are ready to do so, please join us for either, or both, meetings.
We Need Not Walk Alone. We are The Compassionate Friends.

The Compassionate Friends
Central Indiana Chapter
(317) 250-0351 (Jodie)
www.tcfcentralindiana.org
www.compassionatefriends.org
larry.gardner@tcfcentralindiana.org
The Compassionate Friends
Friend
