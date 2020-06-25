Jaroslaw "Shaya" Bohdan Petruniw



Rural Owen County - Jaroslaw "Shaya" Bohdan Petruniw, 65, of rural Owen County, died on Saturday June 20, 2020 at his home. He was born October 23, 1954 in Indianapolis to Jaroslaw and Stefania (Semen) Petruniw.



Shaya was a graduate of Warren Central High School and a 1976 graduate of Wabash College, earning Bachelor of Arts degrees in biology and psychology. At Wabash College, Shaya earned multiple varsity letters in wrestling and was member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. A constant of Shaya's life was a love for the type of intellectual inquiry and critical thought he encountered at Wabash College. He enjoyed a good controversial conversation, and he particularly loved to discuss history, politics, and the Indiana Pacers.



Much like his liberal arts education, Shaya's career was well-rounded. He worked at the Indianapolis Star and News, worked as an Emergency Medical Technician, and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. Later, he took pride in years of volunteer service at the St. Vincent De Paul food pantry in Indianapolis prior to retiring to rural Owen County.



He is survived by his three children, Jaroslaw Shawn (Anuja) of Indianapolis, Mykolaj Josh (Kristen) of Wabash, and Kendra of Indianapolis; two grandchildren, Jack and Grace of Wabash; and his sisters, Oksana (Peter) Withey of Indianapolis and Christina (Robert) Wade of Greenfield. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Plans for a public service are undetermined at this time. Cremation arrangements are being handled by West & Parrish & Pedigo Funeral Home in Spencer, Indiana.



Memorial contributions may be made to Wabash College, Crawfordsville, Indiana care of the Mental Health Concerns Committee.









