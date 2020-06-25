Jaroslaw Bohdan "Shaya" Petruniw
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jaroslaw's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jaroslaw "Shaya" Bohdan Petruniw

Rural Owen County - Jaroslaw "Shaya" Bohdan Petruniw, 65, of rural Owen County, died on Saturday June 20, 2020 at his home. He was born October 23, 1954 in Indianapolis to Jaroslaw and Stefania (Semen) Petruniw.

Shaya was a graduate of Warren Central High School and a 1976 graduate of Wabash College, earning Bachelor of Arts degrees in biology and psychology. At Wabash College, Shaya earned multiple varsity letters in wrestling and was member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. A constant of Shaya's life was a love for the type of intellectual inquiry and critical thought he encountered at Wabash College. He enjoyed a good controversial conversation, and he particularly loved to discuss history, politics, and the Indiana Pacers.

Much like his liberal arts education, Shaya's career was well-rounded. He worked at the Indianapolis Star and News, worked as an Emergency Medical Technician, and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. Later, he took pride in years of volunteer service at the St. Vincent De Paul food pantry in Indianapolis prior to retiring to rural Owen County.

He is survived by his three children, Jaroslaw Shawn (Anuja) of Indianapolis, Mykolaj Josh (Kristen) of Wabash, and Kendra of Indianapolis; two grandchildren, Jack and Grace of Wabash; and his sisters, Oksana (Peter) Withey of Indianapolis and Christina (Robert) Wade of Greenfield. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Plans for a public service are undetermined at this time. Cremation arrangements are being handled by West & Parrish & Pedigo Funeral Home in Spencer, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wabash College, Crawfordsville, Indiana care of the Mental Health Concerns Committee.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Parrish Pedigo Funeral Home
105 N Montgomery
Spencer, IN 47460
(812) 829-2791
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved