Jason Edward Neligh

Jason Edward Neligh Obituary
Jason Edward Neligh

Indianapolis - 50, passed away on April 11, 2020. He was born August 15, 1969. Jay is survived by his father, Joseph A.Neligh; sons: Alex and Zachary Neligh; brothers: Joseph Neligh(Robbin), Mark Neligh(Karen), Michael Neligh(Lana); and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers ,the family has requested donations be made to the New Palestine cadet football league (NPCFL). To view the full obituary, visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
