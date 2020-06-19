Jason L. Hall
Jason L. Hall

Indianapolis - 37, passed away June 17, 2020. Visitation June 23, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, with funeral services there June 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. For full obituary please visit www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
JUN
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

