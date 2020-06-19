Jason L. Hall
Indianapolis - 37, passed away June 17, 2020. Visitation June 23, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, with funeral services there June 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. For full obituary please visit www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.