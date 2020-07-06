1/1
Jason Pittman
1975 - 2020
Jason Pittman

Avon - Jason Todd Pittman

44 of Avon passed away July 3, 2020. He was born July 26, 1975 in Indianapolis. Jason served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a diesel mechanic for YRC Freight Company. He is survived by his son, Elijah Pittman, step daughter, Sarah Barragan, father, Roger Pittman, mother, Carol (Daniel) Mechuta, sister, Eva (Mark) Elmore, brother, Adam (Katie) Mechuta. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday July 9, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery with military honors. Due to COVID-19 we request that everyone fellow CDC guidelines and maintain social distancing.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
JUL
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 6, 2020
My condolences and prayers to Jason family
Randy Neeley
Coworker
July 6, 2020
So sorry for the loss of Jason. He was a great guy and classmate! RIP Jason.
Kelli Adams
Classmate
July 6, 2020
Eva & family, I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Please know that you are in my prayers for peace and understanding. In deepest sympathy, Pam Lyons
Pam Lyons
Teacher
July 6, 2020
Im so sorry for this great loss. Thinking of you and praying for you. Bless your hearts.
Debbie Stine
Friend
July 6, 2020
I've worked with Jason for the last 7 years at YRC.. Terrific Guy, always funny.. I will truly miss my Buddy "JJ" May God rest your soul!
Thomas Viles
Coworker
July 6, 2020
JASON, I AM SO SORRY. YOU WERE SUCH A GOOD SON TO YOUR MOTHER
janice gee
July 6, 2020
Truly . A good man..friend and father!!! For 13 years u made this place a good place to work at..from day 1...u made me feel welcome. Thank you!!!
Kenny Ramsey
Friend
