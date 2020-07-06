Jason PittmanAvon - Jason Todd Pittman44 of Avon passed away July 3, 2020. He was born July 26, 1975 in Indianapolis. Jason served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a diesel mechanic for YRC Freight Company. He is survived by his son, Elijah Pittman, step daughter, Sarah Barragan, father, Roger Pittman, mother, Carol (Daniel) Mechuta, sister, Eva (Mark) Elmore, brother, Adam (Katie) Mechuta. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday July 9, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery with military honors. Due to COVID-19 we request that everyone fellow CDC guidelines and maintain social distancing.