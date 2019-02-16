|
|
Jasper Claude Wimbley Jr.
Indianapolis - Jasper Claude Wimbley Jr., 65, passed away on February 4, 2019. On Monday, February 18, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Caring Place Church 2901 North Post Road, and interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 16, 2019