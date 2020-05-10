Jay Bryant Hurst
Jay Bryant Hurst, 65, is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne of 37 years, daughter Tammy Mattson, son-in-law Zach Mattson, granddaughter Adelynn Mattson, and brothers Mark and Dennis Hurst. Jay was cremated in Vancouver, WA.
Jay Bryant Hurst, 65, is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne of 37 years, daughter Tammy Mattson, son-in-law Zach Mattson, granddaughter Adelynn Mattson, and brothers Mark and Dennis Hurst. Jay was cremated in Vancouver, WA.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 10 to May 13, 2020.