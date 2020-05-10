Or Copy this URL to Share

Jay Bryant Hurst



Jay Bryant Hurst, 65, is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne of 37 years, daughter Tammy Mattson, son-in-law Zach Mattson, granddaughter Adelynn Mattson, and brothers Mark and Dennis Hurst. Jay was cremated in Vancouver, WA.









