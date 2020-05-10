Jay Bryant Hurst
Jay Bryant Hurst

Jay Bryant Hurst, 65, is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne of 37 years, daughter Tammy Mattson, son-in-law Zach Mattson, granddaughter Adelynn Mattson, and brothers Mark and Dennis Hurst. Jay was cremated in Vancouver, WA.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 10 to May 13, 2020.
May 11, 2020
Jay was a great dad. He taught me so much about life and how to be a good person. He will be missed but never forgotten. We had fun going on runs together for his work and listening to the eagles.
Tammy Mattson
Daughter
May 11, 2020
Loving memories of our cousin JayBird! He had the best laugh that lit up the room. Love ya Jay
Cheryl
Family
May 11, 2020
I love him and miss him. Life will never be the without him. He was a great guy. He loved his Gardens and piddling around in the garage.
Yvonne Hurst
Spouse
