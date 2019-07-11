Services
Fountain Square Cremation & Funeral Services
1420 Prospect Street
Indianapolis, IN 46203
(317) 632-6576
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
the American Legion, Post 64
601 S. Holt Rd
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay Cook Obituary
Jay Cook

- - Jay Cook, 53, died July 2, 2019 at home.

Pre-deceased by parents Glen and Cynthia Cook; he is survived by children Wesley & Kimberly Cook, ex-wife Betsy Cook, siblings Cynthia Cook Miller (David), Jeffrey Cook, Graydon Cook & Craig Cook (Christine).

Jay mastered the Culinary Arts in a career spanning 3 decades. He earned the coveted rank of Head Chef and he was employed by Fine Dining restaurants.

Jay's generous character was evident by his persistent participation in the March of Dimes throughout all the years of his working career. He was awarded various merit medals by the March of Dimes for his many years of consecutive service.

Jay was a proud member of the American Legion Riders. With his wonderful sense of humor and boundless compassion, Jay will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

A Celebration of Jay's Life will be held at the American Legion, Post 64, 601 S. Holt Rd, Indianapolis Friday, July 12 at 5pm.

Condolences can be posted online at www.fountainsquarefuneral.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now