Jay Cook
- - Jay Cook, 53, died July 2, 2019 at home.
Pre-deceased by parents Glen and Cynthia Cook; he is survived by children Wesley & Kimberly Cook, ex-wife Betsy Cook, siblings Cynthia Cook Miller (David), Jeffrey Cook, Graydon Cook & Craig Cook (Christine).
Jay mastered the Culinary Arts in a career spanning 3 decades. He earned the coveted rank of Head Chef and he was employed by Fine Dining restaurants.
Jay's generous character was evident by his persistent participation in the March of Dimes throughout all the years of his working career. He was awarded various merit medals by the March of Dimes for his many years of consecutive service.
Jay was a proud member of the American Legion Riders. With his wonderful sense of humor and boundless compassion, Jay will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
A Celebration of Jay's Life will be held at the American Legion, Post 64, 601 S. Holt Rd, Indianapolis Friday, July 12 at 5pm.
Condolences can be posted online at www.fountainsquarefuneral.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019