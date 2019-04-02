|
Jay E. Meimberg
Indianapolis - Jay E. Meimberg, 57, of Indianapolis passed away on March 27, 2019. He was born on June 28, 1961, in Indianapolis to William F. and Donna D. (Alexander) Meimberg.
Jay was honorably discharged from the United Stated Navy in 1984, where he served at sea nearly 4 years on the USS Farragut while earning several awards. His training involved electronics and electricity during his active military time. He continued to be a Naval reservist for many years during his fire department career. He was appointed to the Washington Township Fire Department on April 12, 1985 before becoming a member of the Indianapolis Fire Department with the merger in 2007. Jay was always the guy that volunteered to give station tours whenever a visiting group or children would arrive at a fire station. His final regular assignment was the Engineer on Ladder 36 A shift before retiring in 2018.
He vastly enjoyed traveling across the country on motorcycles with a group of fellow firefighters and would always have his trusty hairdryer packed with him. They spent many years traveling and camping along the Blue Ridge Parkway, Yellowstone National Forest, Lake Placid NY, and Raleigh NC. Jay kept his motorcycle meticulously clean even during these long trips.
Jay is survived by his mother Donna D. Meimberg; son Justin W. (Margaret) Graf; sister Sheila (Mike) Kennedy; nieces Abby (Brian) Villians and Jill Kennedy; cousins David (Angela) Alexander and Kelli (Scott) Jones; and a host of friends.
He is preceded in death by his father William F. Meimberg.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 445 E. 111th Street, Indianapolis at 1 pm with visitation prior beginning at 11 am.
Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 2, 2019