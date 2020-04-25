Services
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
For more information about
Jay Moors
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Moors
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Moors


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay Moors Obituary
Jay Moors

Avon - Jay Ross Moors

88 of Avon passed away April 23, 2020. He was born January 5, 1932 in Johnstown, PA. Jay was an active member of Ben Davis Christian Church. He was graduate of the University of Pittsburg with a mechanical engineering degree. He was employed as engineer for Indianapolis Power and Light Company for 27 years. Jay enjoyed life and loved woodworking, playing golf and being very active in all his activities. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Jill Moors. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Moors; children, Carl Moors, Judith Kattau, and Jerry Moors; step children, Jane Hickerson, Donnie Watkins, and Joseph Watkins; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private funeral service will be held at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel. Entombment will be at West Ridge Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ben Davis Christian Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
Download Now