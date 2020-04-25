|
Jay Moors
Avon - Jay Ross Moors
88 of Avon passed away April 23, 2020. He was born January 5, 1932 in Johnstown, PA. Jay was an active member of Ben Davis Christian Church. He was graduate of the University of Pittsburg with a mechanical engineering degree. He was employed as engineer for Indianapolis Power and Light Company for 27 years. Jay enjoyed life and loved woodworking, playing golf and being very active in all his activities. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Jill Moors. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Moors; children, Carl Moors, Judith Kattau, and Jerry Moors; step children, Jane Hickerson, Donnie Watkins, and Joseph Watkins; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private funeral service will be held at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel. Entombment will be at West Ridge Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ben Davis Christian Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020