Jayne A. Falatic
Indianapolis - Jayne A. Falatic, 79 of Indianapolis, died Monday, March 9, 2020.
Jayne was born in Fairmount, Indiana on July 6, 1940, daughter of the late Robert E. and Iris (Allen) Kirkpatrick. She was a graduate of Fairmount High School and received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degree from Ball State University. Jayne taught Family and Consumer Sciences at both Northview Middle School and North Central High School for a total of 41 years. Jayne received many teaching awards throughout her career including Terrific Teacher of the Month in Recognition of Contributions to Education, Outstanding Young Women of America, First Flame Award, Indianapolis Professional Association Youth Empowerment Award, and recipient of the Ruth Lily Health Education Center "Body Talk" test pilot outreach program along with numerous others. Jayne was a natural organizer and planner. She enjoyed organizing the Feather Cover Dining Out Society, family, friends, reading, and collecting unique shells.
Jayne is survived by special friends Josh and Melissa Peters and their children Luke and Logan Peters of Fishers along with many friends and several cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana where visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 12-2 PM. Funeral services will begin at 2 PM with Lay Pastor Phyllis Hunter officiating. Burial will be at Park Cemetery in Fairmount.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana State Teachers Association Foundation, 150 W. Market St., Ste 900, Indianapolis, IN 46204 or in care of the funeral home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020