Jean A. Thompson
Indianapolis - 70, passed away March 6, 2019. She was born November 2, 1948 to William and Suzanne Boozer. She was a graduate of Mishawaka High School and a graduate of Indiana School of Nursing where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi. She was selected for the first class of family nurse practitioners and later worked as a pediatric nurse practitioner for Marion County Public Health.
Jean loved the Mud Creek Valley, its people and its wildlife. Many a snowy day you could see her feeding the deer who knew where to go when it snowed. In her later years she enjoyed her art class and the friendships she made.
Jean is survived by her husband Robert "Tommy" Thompson; son, Rob Thompson; sisters, Carol Rebban (Bob) of Seminole, Florida and Amy Ahlvin (Eric) of Galena, Illinois; and her dog, Wills, formerly of the Hamilton County Pound.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd.
The family is truly grateful for the kindness and expertise of Castleton Healthcare in caring for Jean during her final days. Memorial Contributions may be made to Agape Therapeutic Riding, 24970 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Cicero, IN 46034. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 12, 2019