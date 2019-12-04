|
Jean Ann Slayton Thompson
Zionsville - 81, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania on May 25, 1938, to Paul and Marian (Boswell) Slayton. Jean attended Pennsylvania State University majoring in Home Economics/Journalism. Upon graduation, she moved to Oil City, Pennsylvania to work for the gas company. Jean eventually moved to Washington, D.C., to become Editor of Teen Times magazine, the national publication of Future Homemakers of America. In 1965, she married Richard Keith Thompson and, soon after, left the workforce to be a homemaker. When Jean returned to work, she served as publications director for the Republican Conference Committee of the U.S. Senate. Jean's most precious gifts were being an incredible role model for her children, loving her grandchildren with all of her heart, and being a trusted friend to many. Jean is whole again in Heaven with her mother, father, and brother, Dennis, all of whom predeceased her. Along with her dedicated husband of 54 years, Jean is survived by her children, Sean Thompson, and Amy (John) Stehr; five grandchildren, Slayton Thompson, Spencer Thompson, Sara Morgan Thompson, Jeanie Stehr, and Meredith Stehr; and "bonus" grandchildren, Connor Stehr and Riley Stehr; as well as several extended family members whom she loved a great deal. Jean's family would like to thank the St. Vincent's Heart Center of Indiana physicians, nurses, and staff for their compassion and care during her stay. In the Spring, a celebration of Jean's life will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to the St. Vincent Foundation to support the Music Ministry Program at Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019