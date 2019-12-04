Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Ann Slayton Thompson


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Ann Slayton Thompson Obituary
Jean Ann Slayton Thompson

Zionsville - 81, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania on May 25, 1938, to Paul and Marian (Boswell) Slayton. Jean attended Pennsylvania State University majoring in Home Economics/Journalism. Upon graduation, she moved to Oil City, Pennsylvania to work for the gas company. Jean eventually moved to Washington, D.C., to become Editor of Teen Times magazine, the national publication of Future Homemakers of America. In 1965, she married Richard Keith Thompson and, soon after, left the workforce to be a homemaker. When Jean returned to work, she served as publications director for the Republican Conference Committee of the U.S. Senate. Jean's most precious gifts were being an incredible role model for her children, loving her grandchildren with all of her heart, and being a trusted friend to many. Jean is whole again in Heaven with her mother, father, and brother, Dennis, all of whom predeceased her. Along with her dedicated husband of 54 years, Jean is survived by her children, Sean Thompson, and Amy (John) Stehr; five grandchildren, Slayton Thompson, Spencer Thompson, Sara Morgan Thompson, Jeanie Stehr, and Meredith Stehr; and "bonus" grandchildren, Connor Stehr and Riley Stehr; as well as several extended family members whom she loved a great deal. Jean's family would like to thank the St. Vincent's Heart Center of Indiana physicians, nurses, and staff for their compassion and care during her stay. In the Spring, a celebration of Jean's life will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to the St. Vincent Foundation to support the Music Ministry Program at Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crown Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -