Jean Ann Wiseman
Indianapolis - On Monday, September 30, 2019, Jean Ann Wiseman passed away at the age of 64. She was born in Indianapolis, and was a resident of Houston, Texas when she and her significant other had their two sons, Brian and Stephen. After returning to Indianapolis, Jean was employed by Kroger for the last 25 years maintaining multiple duties.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Evelyn Wiseman, and brothers James and William. She is survived by her significant other, Ellis Taylor; their two sons, Brian and Stephen; and her siblings, Howard "Duane", Rosemary, Mike, Brenda, Judy, Cathy, and Walter.
Memorial services will be held at Garfield Christian Church, 1751 Walker Ave, Indianapolis, IN, 46203, on October 4, 2019, at 3:00 PM. Flowers should not be sent to the church. Arrangements entrusted to Indiana Funeral Care - Greenwood Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019