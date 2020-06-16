Jean Bell
Jean Bell

Plainfield - Jean W. Bell, 90 of Plainfield, passed away June 12, 2020. Services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the service in the funeral home. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
