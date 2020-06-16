Jean Bell
Plainfield - Jean W. Bell, 90 of Plainfield, passed away June 12, 2020. Services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the service in the funeral home. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.