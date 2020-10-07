Jean Burton
McCordsville - G. Jean Burton, 96, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020.
Jean was born on January 26, 1924 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She retired from The Finance Center as a payroll specialist in 1986 and was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church.
She was a dedicated wife, mother, and "Grams" who delighted in her family. Those who loved her will deeply miss her beautiful smile, her listening ear, and her kind, compassionate heart. Jean made a meaningful connection with everyone she met and was greatly admired by all of her family and special friends.
One of the highlights of her life was attending the 1967 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, where she and her husband Ed cheered the Boilers onto victory. She was one of Purdue University's top fans, rarely missing a televised basketball or football game.
Throughout her lifetime, Jean read over 10,000 books. Not only did books fulfill and inspire her; they served as a companion throughout life, she once said.
She loved listening to music, particularly from the Big Band Era. Her favorite musician was her grandson, Christopher. She always looked forward to listening to him play the piano for her. She loved her one-on-one conversations with her grandchildren, and they loved them too.
Jean's favorite time was the time spent with family. We will miss her being with us, but we are comforted knowing that she is free of pain and with those she loves in heaven. Her loving spirit will forever be in our hearts.
Jean is survived by her beloved son, Chris Burton (Jennifer); her son-in-law, Randy Snyder; her grandchildren, Joe Snyder, Meghan Pavek (Kyle), Nic Burton (Lauren), and Christopher Burton (Erin); her great-grandchildren, James Pavek, Haley Pavek, and Lilly Burton; and her numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward L. Burton; her daughter, Susan Snyder; and her grandson, Zac Burton.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 12 from 11 AM - 1 PM with a Funeral Service beginning at 1 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St, Indianapolis. Burial will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Zac43Foundation, an organization established in honor of Jean's grandson, Zac Burton. Please mail checks made payable to CICF, with Zac43Foundation in the memo, to: CICF, 615 North Alabama Street, #300, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204. Gifts can be made online by going to www.cicf.org/giving/give-now/existing-fund/
and listing Zac43 Foundation under Fund Name.
.