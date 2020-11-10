Jean Cook
Lawrenceburg - Jean Cook of Lawrenceburg, IN, died at the age of 92 on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born February 28, 1928 in her parents' home on Pribble Road. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Flossie (Korf) and Galen Pribble, her brother, Paul, and her son-in-law Michael Zwiesler. She is survived by Thomas, her husband of 67 years, daughter, Susan Zwiesler, granddaughter, Katherine (Wilson) Rodrigues, great-granddaughter, Nora, sister Sue (Jon) Jontz, and brother Jim Pribble. Visitation will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 11 am to 12 noon at Hamline Chapel United Methodist Church, Lawrenceburg. Funeral to proceed at 12 noon with Ryan Goode officiating. Burial will be in the Greendale Cemetery, Greendale, Indiana. Celebration of Life will follow at the Dearborn Country Club, Aurora, Indiana. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com
