1/
Jean Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Cook

Lawrenceburg - Jean Cook of Lawrenceburg, IN, died at the age of 92 on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born February 28, 1928 in her parents' home on Pribble Road. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Flossie (Korf) and Galen Pribble, her brother, Paul, and her son-in-law Michael Zwiesler. She is survived by Thomas, her husband of 67 years, daughter, Susan Zwiesler, granddaughter, Katherine (Wilson) Rodrigues, great-granddaughter, Nora, sister Sue (Jon) Jontz, and brother Jim Pribble. Visitation will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 11 am to 12 noon at Hamline Chapel United Methodist Church, Lawrenceburg. Funeral to proceed at 12 noon with Ryan Goode officiating. Burial will be in the Greendale Cemetery, Greendale, Indiana. Celebration of Life will follow at the Dearborn Country Club, Aurora, Indiana. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Hamline Chapel United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral
12:00 PM
Hamline Chapel United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fitch-Denney Funeral Home, Inc.
455 Ridge Avenue
Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
(812) 537-2080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Fitch-Denney Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved