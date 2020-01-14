|
|
(Norma) Jean Cox
Fishers - (Norma) Jean Cox, 97, Fishers passed away on January 12, 2019. She was born on March 12, 1922 to John and Gertrude Scott in Indianapolis and was preceded in death by her sister and brother, Helen Divine and John (Bud) Scott.
She was the widow of Philip D. Cox and mother to Patricia Szuch (Richard Beverage) and Thomas Cox (Anita). Was the proud grandmother of four grandchildren, Lori Welton (Matt); Grayson Cox (Hollis), Justin Cox (Heather) and Sarah Cox Murphy (Sean). Great grandchildren include Eliza Welton, Winifred Witherspoon-Cox and Madison Olive Cox.
During the WWII years she worked at L.S. Ayres and, after raising her children, worked as an administrative assistant for 11 years at Hook Drugs. Services will be held at Flanner & Buchanan Funeral Center-Washington Park East 10722 E. Washington St. Visitation: 2:30-4:00 Sunday January 19 followed by a brief service. Contributions: Jordon College of The Arts, Butler University School of Music https://www.butler.edu/gifts and Fairbanks Hospital https://www.fairbankscd.org/support-fairbanks/
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020