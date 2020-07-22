1/1
Jean Diann Balaguras
1934 - 2020
Jean Diann Balaguras

Bloomington - Jean Diann Balaguras, 86, of Bloomington, Indiana died Monday, July 20, 2020.

Diann, as she was known to all, was born on June 20, 1934, in Bluffton, Indiana to Dr. Harry Dwight Brickley and Ina Agar Brickley.

Survivors include a daughter, Jean Balaguras (Russ Goodman) of Bloomington; two sons, Jeffrey Balaguras (Jin Sun Park) of Orinda, CA and John Balaguras (Barbara) of Chicago, IL; six grandchildren, Thomas Whitlock, Anne Whitlock, Megan Balaguras, Nicholas Balaguras, Alexander Balaguras, and Katherine Balaguras; a brother, Harry Brickley; a sister-in-law, Suzi Brickley; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, Nicholas John Balaguras; and a brother, Richard Brickley.

Diann was a native of Bluffton, IN. She graduated from Indiana University, where she was Vice President of the I.U Foundation Steering Committee and President of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She was admitted to law school but chose to complete her graduate work at Harvard Business School.

Diann spent the majority of her career as a well-known fixture in the Indiana University community as the co-owner of Aristotle's Bookstore, as well as The Hook & Ladder and Swim & Sport (1968 - 1998). She was a long time member and supporter of the I.U. Foundation and the Varsity Club.

Previous to the founding of Aristotle's, Diann spent the earlier part of her career with Olson Travel in Chicago where she led sight-seeing tours of many European countries and fell in love with international travel. Over the course of her life, Diann visited six of the seven continents. She shared her love for travel by taking dozens of overseas trips with family and friends. Diann was renowned for preparing unique and interesting itineraries which became both a hobby and a second vocation.

Diann never let her work define her. She derived greater pleasure from family, friendship, reading, and had a broad and varied set of interests. She loved Jazz, was a very early adopter of the personal computer and was nearly unbeatable at liar's poker.

Her rich experiences and joy for life provide those she leaves behind with great inspiration to carry on in her absence. She will be forever remembered for her quick sense of humor, infectious laugh, and devotion to her family and friends.

There will be a private family burial at the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton, IN. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Day & Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home.

If friends so desire, Memorial Contributions may be made to I.U. Health Hospice House, C/O I. U. Health Bloomington Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 1149, Bloomington, IN 47402.

Online condolences may be given at www.DayDeremiahFrye.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
