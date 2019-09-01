Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Jean E. Springer


1931 - 2019
Jean E. Springer Obituary
Jean E. Springer

Hudson, FL - 88, passed away August 15, 2019. She was born on August 2, 1931 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 6-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 2pm, also at the funeral home with interment at Washington Park East Cemetery. To view the full obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 1, 2019
