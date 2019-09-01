|
|
Jean E. Springer
Hudson, FL - 88, passed away August 15, 2019. She was born on August 2, 1931 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 6-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 2pm, also at the funeral home with interment at Washington Park East Cemetery. To view the full obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 1, 2019