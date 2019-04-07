|
Jean Gros Sims
Carmel - Jean Gros Sims, 78 of Carmel, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. Jean was born August 11, 1940 in New Orleans, LA to the late Samson and Aileen Gros.
Jean worked 33 years for several agencies in Government Services, retiring in 2010 as a budget officer for Customs and Border Protection. Jean and Dave lived in many places throughout their more than 50 years of marriage, and have been Carmel residents since 1978.
Known for her infectious smile, Jean was an avid gardener, dog lover and life-long LSU fan. Her family will miss her famous Baked Alaska and red roast.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, April 9 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where family and friends are invited to gather from 11:00 am until the time of the service.
Jean is survived by her husband, W. David Sims; sons, Eric P. (wife, Kristin) and Brent D. (wife, Hillary) Sims; grandson, Augustus Sims; brothers, Samson (wife, Bernice) Gros, Jr., and Ray Gros; several nieces and nephews, and loyal pup, Gibson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or your local Humane Society. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019