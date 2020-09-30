Jean Jackson
Indianapolis - Jean Merealle Majors Jackson, 89, passed away on Wednesday September 23, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jean was born in Indianapolis to Lacy Kenneth Majors and Pearl Martin Majors on August 9, 1931. She married Sylvester Rowe II and to this union Sylvester Rowe III was born. Later she married James Jackson and to this union Terrence Jackson was born. While attending IU, she pledged AKA sorority in 1952. She took her knowledge and love for science to Methodist Hospital, and became the first African American to work in the chemistry lab.She then worked at Winona Hospital's lab for 25 years.Jean marched with Martin Luther King Jr in DC, met four US presidents and crusaded with Billy Graham. She cared for several family members in her lifetime, most notably her brother LLoyd. For full obituary, visit crownhill.org
