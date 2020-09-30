1/1
Jean Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Jackson

Indianapolis - Jean Merealle Majors Jackson, 89, passed away on Wednesday September 23, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jean was born in Indianapolis to Lacy Kenneth Majors and Pearl Martin Majors on August 9, 1931. She married Sylvester Rowe II and to this union Sylvester Rowe III was born. Later she married James Jackson and to this union Terrence Jackson was born. While attending IU, she pledged AKA sorority in 1952. She took her knowledge and love for science to Methodist Hospital, and became the first African American to work in the chemistry lab.She then worked at Winona Hospital's lab for 25 years.Jean marched with Martin Luther King Jr in DC, met four US presidents and crusaded with Billy Graham. She cared for several family members in her lifetime, most notably her brother LLoyd. For full obituary, visit crownhill.org.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved