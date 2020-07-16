Jean Lois Mills



Beech Grove - Jean died July 16, 2020 in Beech Grove at age 97. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 16, 1923 to William and Lydia Brehm Cain. She married Glen Mills on November 2, 1941. He preceded her in death on November 6, 2006 just after the couple celebrated 65 years of marriage.



Jean graduated from Ross High School in Hamilton. She never missed a day of school. Following graduation, Jean was employed by Hamilton Autographic Register Co.



She is survived by two sons, Steven Mills and Kim Mills; two grandsons, Jeff (Diane) Mills and Greg Mills; two great grandchildren, Steven Mills and Ashley Mills.



Jean was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathryn Weber and Wilda Downie; and nephew, Glen Downie.



Jean enjoyed interior decorating, shopping, and reading.



Visitation was private per Jean's wishes. Burial was at the Venice Cemetery in Ross, Ohio.



Arrangements were entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home.









