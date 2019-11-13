|
|
Jean Marie Miller
Indianapolis - 59, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Survived by her husband, Gary; sons, Jerry and Benjamin; and siblings, Rick, Mark, Matt and Edith Miller, Cammy Mauzy and Laura Simmons. Visitation: Friday, Nov. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral Home. Mass: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church with prayers at the funeral home prior at 9:30 a.m. www.LauckFuneralHome.com for complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019