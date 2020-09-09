Jean Marilyn Harrison
Indianapolis -
85, went home to the Lord September 7, 2020, after a 10 year trip down the slide of dementia, first gradually and then increasingly more rapid. She was born January 27, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Robert Frederick and Irene Louise (Bernhardt) Hartmann. Jean met her future husband, Dave, in high school in Cincinnati in 1952 and they were married August 27, 1955. She worked in Athens, Ohio, while Dave finished at Ohio University. She enjoyed being a Church Camp Counselor for Cuyahoga Falls United Methodist Church. They agreed that Dave would make the living and she would make the life worthwhile and that she did. Then came moves to Ft. Lee, Virginia; Columbus and Toledo, Ohio; Colonie (Albany), NY, and finally Akron, Ohio, where they lived for 38 years before moving to Westfield, IN in 2006 and to Westminster Village North in 2015 where Jean passed away.
Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road.
With her at the end was her loving husband of 65 years, Dave; son, Mike Harrison (Alanna) of Noblesville; daughter, Lisa Bethel (Orren) of Martinsville, WV. Her eldest son, Steve Harrison (Carol) of Pittsford, New York was en-route. She was an incredible wife, mother, and adoring grandmother of six to Brad of Denver, CO; Danielle of Indianapolis; Jeff of Philadelphia; Beth of Pittsford, NY; Andrew Bethel of Butte, Montana; and Emily Bethel of Martinsburg, WV. Also surviving is her brother; Bob Hartmann (Margo) of Dune Acres, Chesterton, IN; two nieces; and a grand niece and nephew.
