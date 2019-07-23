|
Jean Martz
Indianapolis - Jean Martz, 91, Indianapolis, passed away on July 19, 2019. She was born on December 7, 1927.
Jean is survived by her children, Sally Pierson, Kenneth T. Martz II, Donna Martz, and Kevin L. Martz; grandchildren, John, Courtney, Chris, Lauren, Kim, and Alex; 12 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Martz and grandson, Matthew Bradshaw.
Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 PM Wednesday at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. Funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 AM, Thursday, July 25, 2019. Burial will be at Concordia Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 23, 2019