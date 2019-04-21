Services
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Augustine's Home
2345 West 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:45 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Augustine's Home
2345 West 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis - Jean Ann Clark, 89, February 28, 1930 ~ April 17, 2019. Celebration of Life and Service to be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Augustine's Home at 2345 West 86th Street, Indianapolis IN 46260. Visitation will be 9:00 - 10:30. Personal Tributes and Mass 10:45 - Noon

There will be a family and friends gathering following the service. You may email [email protected] or call (765) 480-0612 for details and directions.

Jean asked that family and friends remember her with a walk among the wildflowers any springtime any woodlands.

Please consider a donation to St. Augustine's Home (at above address) or The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, 3000 N. Meridian Street, Indpls, IN 46208
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019
