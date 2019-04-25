|
|
Jean Meyer
Indianapolis - Jean Clark Meyer, 89, February 28, 1930 ~ April 17, 2019
At the conclusion of a life lasting more than 89 years, Jean quietly and gently slipped away to her next destination. She left in peace and with a sense of a "life well lived"; enjoying a fond farewell and bon voyage, while surrounded in body and spirit by those who loved and cared for her.
With the exception of her last 9 months, her 89 plus years were momentous, creative, generous and virtually illness free, living independently on beloved Sugar Creek, near Turkey Run State Park, IN since 1978.
The daughter of Dr. Lant R. and Edna Downey Clark of Indianapolis, IN, she graduated from St. Agnes Academy and went on to become a Delta Gamma at Purdue University graduating in 1951. Before marrying, Fritz, the lively and gregarious son of her parent's friends, Otto and Marie Meyer, in February 1954, she worked in the women's department at L.S. Ayres & Company. Soon after, their sons, Fred, Philip and Karl joined them, and they settled into a home on Central Avenue.
Always a contributor, she volunteered numerous years to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis as a Guild member, co-chairing the 1966, "Hoosier Haunted House". After the boys were in high school, she returned to women's fine clothing at Penelope's and in later years, after moving to Thunder Valley on Sugar Creek, she rekindled her love of antique's, as a "hunter", dealer and small shop owner in various antique malls in Carmel and Crawfordsville.
Her ways of intertwining humor, life lesson quips and Catholicism are famous among friends and family; all will say that no one wrote a more eloquent note both in penmanship and content. A favorite blessing: "Blessed are they who can laugh at themselves for they shall never cease to be amused" framed in her creekside home as a reminder that humor mixed with gratefulness is a good cocktail.
While Fritz tended his vegetable garden, she cultivated a world of native Indiana wildflowers at Sugar Creek. Virginia Blue Bells, Firepink, Ferns, Trillium, Jack-in-the-pulpit, Blue Indigo Baptisia and Daisies are among favorites and part of her flower language.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Fritz Otto Meyer, sister, Janet Clark Deitschel (Tom) and brother, David Clark.
Her remaining family includes sons; Fred Otto Meyer, Philip A. Meyer (Cathy Hurst) and Karl F. Meyer (Barbara Bright) and 5 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.
In found reflections she noted the following:
The person who prays is one who has the courage to stretch out her arms and to let herself be led. After Jesus had given Peter the commission to care for his people, he said:
I tell you most solemnly,
when you were young
you put on your own belt
and walked where you liked;
but when you grow old
you will stretch out your hands,
and somebody else will put a belt around you
and take you where you would rather not go.
(John 21: 18)
She will be missed by the many whose existence she touched in her extraordinary journey through this life.
http://www.crownhill.org/obituary/310030/Jean-Meyer/
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019