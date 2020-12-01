Jean Norris
Indianapolis - Doris Jean Norris, 94, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 30, 2020. She was born on January 20, 1926 in Mt Carmel, IL to the late Earl and Flotie (Hill) Simmons.
Jean was an Avon representative for 27 years. She married Wilbur Ralph "Dean" Norris, Jr. on July 24, 1943. He preceded her in death August 1, 2002.
Jean is survived by her children, Helen Flake, Larry Norris, Daniel (Sandy) Norris; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and sister, Rosemary Hertweck.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur R. Norris; one great grandchild; and two brothers.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 11:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN.
Doris will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
