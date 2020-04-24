|
Jean Paula Martin Smith
Westfield - Jean Paula Martin Smith, 90 of Westfield, passed away on April 22, 2020. She was born on August 21, 1929 in Lafayette, IN to the late Paul and Ruth Martin. Jean was always a cheerful smile in everyone's life whom she met. She loved sports, cards, gameshows, trivia and word games. She was the first in her family to graduate college, Indiana University '52. She was a longtime Methodist church member belonging at one time to North United Methodist Church and later to St. Marks United Methodist Church in Carmel. She was employed by the Indiana State Highway Department, Indiana Speech and Hearing and Product Action during her career. Her spunky personality and wit will be missed.
Jean is survived by her children Scott (Cindy), and Becky (Brad Schildknecht) Cage; grandchildren Diana Katherine (Jeremy) Welch, Spencer Cage, Stacy, Tracy and Steven Avery, Terry (Sara) and Tiffany Smith. She was preceded in passing by her son, Daniel Christopher Smith.
A private celebration of Jean's life will be held on Monday April 27, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Carmel or to the Salvation Army.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020