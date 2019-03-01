|
|
Jean Ross (Duthie) Waugh
Heber, UT - Jean Ross (Duthie) Waugh passed away February 21, 2019, in Heber City, Utah. Born September 8, 1922, in Newton Center, MA, the daughter of John Whyte Duthie and Emily Broomer. Jean attended Oberlin College, graduated 1944. There she met Thomas Toan Waugh whom she married on May 11, 1946. She taught US History and Psychology at North Central High School and was a member of First Congregational Church in Indianapolis, IN. She earned a Masters in Education at Butler University in Indianapolis, 1979. She moved to Fairfield Glade TN where she lead a very active independent life. She is survived by three children Stuart, Howard, and Barbara and 8 grandchildren. Her sisters, husband and one son, James, preceded her in death.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 1, 2019