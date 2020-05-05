Jean S. Magnant
Indianapolis - 104, passed away May 2, 2020. She was born January 15, 1916 in Hancock, Michigan, to the late E. Guy and Delia (Piche) Sanders. Jean was a 1932 graduate of Lake Linden/Hubbell High School. She married Peter A. Magnant, June 27, 1942, and he preceded her in death in 1995. Jean was a homemaker and a member of St. Vincent de Paul, former member of the Secular Franciscan Order, and Our Lady of Lourdes parish. Jean enjoyed reading, volunteering and spending time with her family.
Jean is survived by her sons, Peter Magnant (Carol) and Michael Magnant (Patricia); daughters, Paula Roessler (Edward), Marilyn McKibben (Stephen) and Annette Steeb (Darryl); grandchildren, Michelle Bruce (Richard), Michael Roessler (Victoria), Jeffrey McKibben (Allison), Jason McKibben (Catherine Ashcraft), Bryce Magnant, Reese Magnant (Crystal), Emily Steeb, Amanda Steeb and Courtney Sullenberger (Michael); 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara (Mary) and Geraldine (Gerry); and brother, Roy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society and/or St. Jude Catholic Church.
For more information see https://www.shirleybrothers.com/obituaries/Jean-Magnant/
The service is private and will be available on http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/5391527 Friday May 8, 2020 at 10am at Shirley Brothers Mortuary
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 5 to May 6, 2020.