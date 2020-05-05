Jean S. Magnant
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean S. Magnant

Indianapolis - 104, passed away May 2, 2020. She was born January 15, 1916 in Hancock, Michigan, to the late E. Guy and Delia (Piche) Sanders. Jean was a 1932 graduate of Lake Linden/Hubbell High School. She married Peter A. Magnant, June 27, 1942, and he preceded her in death in 1995. Jean was a homemaker and a member of St. Vincent de Paul, former member of the Secular Franciscan Order, and Our Lady of Lourdes parish. Jean enjoyed reading, volunteering and spending time with her family.

Jean is survived by her sons, Peter Magnant (Carol) and Michael Magnant (Patricia); daughters, Paula Roessler (Edward), Marilyn McKibben (Stephen) and Annette Steeb (Darryl); grandchildren, Michelle Bruce (Richard), Michael Roessler (Victoria), Jeffrey McKibben (Allison), Jason McKibben (Catherine Ashcraft), Bryce Magnant, Reese Magnant (Crystal), Emily Steeb, Amanda Steeb and Courtney Sullenberger (Michael); 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara (Mary) and Geraldine (Gerry); and brother, Roy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society and/or St. Jude Catholic Church.

For more information see https://www.shirleybrothers.com/obituaries/Jean-Magnant/

The service is private and will be available on http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/5391527 Friday May 8, 2020 at 10am at Shirley Brothers Mortuary




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Service
10:00 AM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved