Jean Weber



Clayton - Erma Jean Weber, 84, Clayton, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 29, 2019.



Born Sept. 22, 1934, in Effingham Ill., she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Lizzie Kincaid.



She was a former employee of Public Service Indiana (now Duke Energy) and Mill Creek East Elementary School and retired from Indiana Boys School in Plainfield. She was a talented seamstress, making things for her family and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Jerome R. Weber; a daughter, Janice Lynn Weber; seven siblings, Herschel Kincaid, Vida Bateman, Theron Kincaid, Violet Teed, Robert (Bob) Kincaid and Ruby Gornet-Kelly.



Survivors include two daughters, Jo Ann Spieth-Saylor (Ray) of Depauw and Jill Bartee (Jim) of Stilesville; a brother, Lowell Kincaid of Joliet, Ill.; six grandchildren, Randy Spieth, Kimberly Spieth Yackle, Alannah Rosenbalm (Ty), Austin Bartee, Aaron Bartee and Arica Bartee; two great-grandchildren, Kara and Joey Yackle; and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Monday, July 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home in Plainfield with the funeral Tuesday, July 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial in Clayton Cemetery. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 1, 2019