|
|
Jeane King
Brownsburg - Jeane King
80, Brownsburg, passed away on April 13, 2019. She was born April 24, 1938 to William and Ola Christley. She was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church and a graduate of St. Vincent School of Nursing. Jeane was preceded in death by her son John King. She is survived by her husband Frank King, son Tom King, daughter in law Stephanie King; brother Bill Christley and grandson Patrick King. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Tuesday April,16th at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with Catholic Funeral Mass at 10am Wednesday April 17th, at St. Malachy Catholic Church. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Augustine's Little Sisters of the Poor. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 15, 2019