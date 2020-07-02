Jeanette C. Doss



Indianapolis - Jeanette C. Doss, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully with family members on June 26, 2020.



She was born on April 5, 1930 in Sulphur Springs, Texas.



She is survived by her son, Sam and numerous nieces and nephews, and their families. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charlie; son, David; and six sisters.



As a Texas transplant, she had some misgivings of moving to Indianapolis until she was lovingly welcomed by the Steinmeier neighborhood. Jeanette loved to golf, decorate, travel, dine out, and, read. She and Charlie had many friends that kept them busy for many years before and after retirement.



No services will be held, but a celebration of life for both Jeanette and Charlie will be scheduled in the future by Sam.









