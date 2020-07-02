1/
Jeanette C. Doss
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette C. Doss

Indianapolis - Jeanette C. Doss, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully with family members on June 26, 2020.

She was born on April 5, 1930 in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

She is survived by her son, Sam and numerous nieces and nephews, and their families. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charlie; son, David; and six sisters.

As a Texas transplant, she had some misgivings of moving to Indianapolis until she was lovingly welcomed by the Steinmeier neighborhood. Jeanette loved to golf, decorate, travel, dine out, and, read. She and Charlie had many friends that kept them busy for many years before and after retirement.

No services will be held, but a celebration of life for both Jeanette and Charlie will be scheduled in the future by Sam.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved