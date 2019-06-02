|
|
Jeanette J. (Russell) Dimitroff
Indianapolis - Jeanette J. (Russell) Dimitroff, 64, passed away May 29, 2019. Jeanette was born in Indianapolis on December 08, 1954 to David A. and Thelma M. (Reimer) Russell. Jeanette was a 1973 graduate of Northwest High School. She worked in the central billing department for Community Health Network. Jeanette was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; her son; Andrew James Dimitroff and her brother; David N. Russell. Calling will held on Monday June 03, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral from 4-8 pm with a Trisagion Service at 7 pm. Additional calling will be held be held on Tuesday June 04, 2019 at the Cathedral from 10-11 am followed by the funeral at 11 am. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Jeanette is survived by her husband; Jim Dimitroff, her children; Katherine (Adam) Ahlfeld, James D. and Jennifer M. Dimitroff, her sister Janice Carol Russell and her mother in law Elaine (Agnos) Dimitroff and her granddaughter; Drew Ann Ahlfeld. Memorial contributions may be given to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Online condolences and a video tribute may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019