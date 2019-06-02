Services
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Dimitroff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette J. (Russell) Dimitroff


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanette J. (Russell) Dimitroff Obituary
Jeanette J. (Russell) Dimitroff

Indianapolis - Jeanette J. (Russell) Dimitroff, 64, passed away May 29, 2019. Jeanette was born in Indianapolis on December 08, 1954 to David A. and Thelma M. (Reimer) Russell. Jeanette was a 1973 graduate of Northwest High School. She worked in the central billing department for Community Health Network. Jeanette was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; her son; Andrew James Dimitroff and her brother; David N. Russell. Calling will held on Monday June 03, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral from 4-8 pm with a Trisagion Service at 7 pm. Additional calling will be held be held on Tuesday June 04, 2019 at the Cathedral from 10-11 am followed by the funeral at 11 am. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Jeanette is survived by her husband; Jim Dimitroff, her children; Katherine (Adam) Ahlfeld, James D. and Jennifer M. Dimitroff, her sister Janice Carol Russell and her mother in law Elaine (Agnos) Dimitroff and her granddaughter; Drew Ann Ahlfeld. Memorial contributions may be given to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Online condolences and a video tribute may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.