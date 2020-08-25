1/1
Jeanette June Ross
1934 - 2020
Jeanette June Ross

Brownsburg - Jeanette June Ross

86, Brownsburg, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020. She was born June 20, 1934, in Hebron, Indiana, to Herman and Anna Eggert. A loving wife, mother, aunt, and friend, Jeanette retired from teaching after 32 years and was an active member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brownsburg. In retirement, Jeanette volunteered to make braille books, participated in neighborhood bible studies, and enjoyed spending time with her extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by sisters Charlotte Floersch, Shirley Fisher, and Martha Eggert. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Garry Ross; son Dan Ross; brothers Paul Eggert (Lois), and Arthur Eggert (Carol). Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Friday, August 28 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. Funeral Services will be at 11 am Saturday, August 29, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Brownsburg with viewing an hour prior. Burial will follow in Brownsburg Cemetery. The family requests donations to the church in lieu of flowers. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
