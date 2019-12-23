Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Roch Catholic Church
Jeanette L. (Chesterson) Kenter Obituary
Jeanette L. (Chesterson) Kenter

Indianapolis - Jeanette L. (Chesterson) Kenter, 83, passed away on December 21, 2019. Jean was a loving wife to Tom, exceptional mother to Tom, Tim, Susan, Jim & Shannon, and fun-loving grandmother to Kati, Ryan, AJ, & Christopher. Jean graduated from St.Mary's Academy in 1954. Jean was a member of St. Roch Parish and a church volunteer before her health began to decline. Throughout her life, Jean was a dedicated advocate for her daughter Susan who is a special needs individual. Jean was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Shannon; parents, Clarence & Callie; her twin sister, Janet; and her brothers, Dick & Steve. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, her remaining children, 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and her brother, Ed and sisters, Jody & Ruth Ann.

Throughout her life, Jean was a woman of faith. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with family. She enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with friends, planting flowers and filling the bird feeder.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 26, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m., at the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East Street, Indianapolis, where morning prayers will be said at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, at St. Roch Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Easterseals Crossroads. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
