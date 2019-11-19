Services
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 387-7020
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Boling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette R. (Rainwater) Boling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette R. (Rainwater) Boling Obituary
Jeanette R. (Rainwater) Boling 89 of Indianapolis passed away November 15, 2019.

Jeanette was born on March 27, 1930 in Greenwood, IN to Jonny Dee and Bertha Ann (Earles) Rainwater. Jeanette graduated from Jackson Central High School in Arcadia, IN. Jeanette retired as a manager after 30 years in 1982 for Allison's Aircraft Division of General Motors Plant # 5. She was a member of Speedway Methodist Church and a former Past Worthy Matron of the Atlanta, IN Chapter of the Eastern Star.

Funeral services will be held on Friday November 22, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway at Noon with calling two hours prior.

Jeanette is survived by her husband; Frank I Boling, daughters; Shelley Grimes, Tamara "Tami" Roesler and sons; Gary and Michael Boling, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. Entombment; Crown Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the . Online condolences and video may be viewed at

www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -