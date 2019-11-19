|
Jeanette R. (Rainwater) Boling 89 of Indianapolis passed away November 15, 2019.
Jeanette was born on March 27, 1930 in Greenwood, IN to Jonny Dee and Bertha Ann (Earles) Rainwater. Jeanette graduated from Jackson Central High School in Arcadia, IN. Jeanette retired as a manager after 30 years in 1982 for Allison's Aircraft Division of General Motors Plant # 5. She was a member of Speedway Methodist Church and a former Past Worthy Matron of the Atlanta, IN Chapter of the Eastern Star.
Funeral services will be held on Friday November 22, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway at Noon with calling two hours prior.
Jeanette is survived by her husband; Frank I Boling, daughters; Shelley Grimes, Tamara "Tami" Roesler and sons; Gary and Michael Boling, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. Entombment; Crown Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019