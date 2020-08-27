1/
Jeanette Ross
Jeanette Ross

Brownsburg - Jeanette June Ross

SERVICES POSTPONED

Jeanette June Ross, 86, Brownsburg, passed away August 23, 2020. Services scheduled for Friday Aug. 28 and Sat. Aug. 29 HAVE BEEN POSTPONED.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
AUG
29
Viewing
10:00 AM
Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church
August 26, 2020
So sorry to learn of Jeanette's passing.. She was a long time friend in Hebron Schools and a neighboras we grew up together. Enjoyed seeing her and Garry at class reunions. WIll miss her...a wonderful person, both inside and out. SHirley Wenger
