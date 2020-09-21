Jeanette Ross
Brownsburg - Jeanette June Ross
86, Brownsburg, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020. She was born June 20, 1934, in Hebron, Indiana, to Herman and Anna Eggert. A loving wife, mother, aunt, and friend, Jeanette retired from teaching after 32 years and was an active member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brownsburg. In retirement, Jeanette volunteered to make braille books, participated in neighborhood bible studies, and enjoyed spending time with her extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by sisters Charlotte Floersch, Shirley Fisher, and Martha Eggert. Her husband of 53 years Garry Ross passed away on September 18, 2020. Survivors include son Dan Ross; brothers Paul Eggert (Lois), and Arthur Eggert (Carol). Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Thurs. Sept. 24, and an hour prior to 11 am funeral services on Fri. Sept. 25 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. Burial will follow in Brownsburg Cemetery. The family requests donations to the church in lieu of flowers. In compliance with current requirements and restrictions, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com