1/1
Jeanette Ross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette Ross

Brownsburg - Jeanette June Ross

86, Brownsburg, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020. She was born June 20, 1934, in Hebron, Indiana, to Herman and Anna Eggert. A loving wife, mother, aunt, and friend, Jeanette retired from teaching after 32 years and was an active member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brownsburg. In retirement, Jeanette volunteered to make braille books, participated in neighborhood bible studies, and enjoyed spending time with her extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by sisters Charlotte Floersch, Shirley Fisher, and Martha Eggert. Her husband of 53 years Garry Ross passed away on September 18, 2020. Survivors include son Dan Ross; brothers Paul Eggert (Lois), and Arthur Eggert (Carol). Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Thurs. Sept. 24, and an hour prior to 11 am funeral services on Fri. Sept. 25 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. Burial will follow in Brownsburg Cemetery. The family requests donations to the church in lieu of flowers. In compliance with current requirements and restrictions, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved