Jeanne Hodgin Meador
Jeanne Hodgin Meador

Knoxville - Mrs. Jeanne Hodgin Meador died June 24, 2020 at the age of 94. Mrs. Meador was the widow of Joe W. Meador. She is also preceded in death by father, Richard Bruce Hodgin; mother, Esther K. Hodgin-Brooks; sisters, RHEA E. Hodgin-Thomas-Chapman, and Ruth V. Hodgin; and step-father, William E. Brooks.

Mrs. Meador graduated from Richmond, IN High School, Earlham College (Richmond) and Middlebury College School of Spanish in Middlebury, VT. She retired from Eli Lilly and Co. in Indianapolis, IN as a bilingual medical editor after more than 35 years.

Mrs. Meador was a member of West Towne Christian Church, Knoxville, but had been attending West Hills Baptist Church for several years. She was a former member of the East Tennessee Ballroom Dance Club, and a member of the Bronze Club.

She is survived by nieces, Marcia Thomas-Johnston of Sacramento, CA and Louisette Thomas of Post Falls, Idaho; brother-in-law, Avon Gaylor of Signal Mountain, TN; as well as several other nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 pm on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at West Towne Christian Church, 9300 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37931 with Rev. George Clark officiating. The interment at Meador Cemetery in Harrogate, Tennessee will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 and is private.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com

Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
West Towne Christian Church
JUL
2
Interment
Meador Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
