Jeanne L. (Schuler) Andres
Fort Wayne - Jeanne L. (Schuler) Andres, 92 years of age died Wednesday February 6th, at St Anne Home and Retirement Community in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born July 4, 1926 in Jeffersonville, Indiana to the late Louis J. and Ida C. (Zehnder) Schuler and was the widow of Otto C. Andres whom she married July 10, 1948. Jeanne was office manager and bookkeeper for the National Electrical Contractors Association for over 17 years and volunteered at Our Lady of Divine Providence House in Clearwater, Florida. She retired back to Indiana after the death of her husband and most recently lived in St. Anne Home and Retirement Community in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otto; son, Steven C. Andres; twelve siblings, Al, Lee, Norman, Foster, Ed, Jack, Anthony, Gyna Middleton, Ruth Biscan, Vera Ricke, Emily Shultz, and Betty Ann Schuler.
Survivors include three children, Vicki Heiskell (Tom), Susan Andert (Gene), Tim Andres (Lorna); ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister, Marilyn ZurSchmiede; brother, Jerome "Jeep" Schuler, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm Sunday and after 10:00 am Monday at Kraft Funeral Service 708 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held 12:00 pm Monday at St. Mary of the Knobs Chapel, Floyds Knobs, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials to Our Lady of Divine Providence, House of Prayer Foundation, Inc., 702 South Bayview Avenue, Clearwater, Florida 33759, St. Anne Home and Retirement Community, 1900 Randallia Dr., Fort Wayne, Indiana 46805, or the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Rd., Fort Wayne, Indiana 46814.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019